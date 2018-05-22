Home Entertainment Kannada

AP Arjun’s KISS is on track

While the post production work of AP Arjun’s KISS is going on full swing, the team, now at the dubbing studio will soon head for two songs shoots from May 25.

Published: 22nd May 2018 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 06:30 AM

AP Arjun along with the team at dubbing studio

By Express News Service

While the post production work of AP Arjun’s KISS is going on full swing, the team, now at the dubbing studio will soon head for two songs shoots from May 25. The film – starring newcomers Viraat and Sreeleela– will be participating in a romantic track that will be shot in Bengaluru.  The makers also plan to shoot the last song in Australia.

“The schedule for the first song is planned for three days, and in all likelihood, we will heading to Australia on June 1. We are hopeful to complete the entire shoot and dubbing by June 10,” says the director, who is excited with the outcome of the film. The film produced by Ravi Kumar under Rashatrakhuta Pictures has V Harikrishna as music director and cinematographer AJ Shetty.   

