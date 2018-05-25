Home Entertainment Kannada

Tanya Hope is glad to share screen space with 'friend' Abhishek in 'Amar'

Tanya, who has worked with Upendra in Home Minister, and currently shooting for Darshan-starrer Yajamana, has been roped in as the lead heroine for Abhishek's debut - titled Amar.

Published: 25th May 2018 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Tanya Hope (Facebook Photo)

By lA Sharadhaa
Express News Service

If there’s someone who creating a buzz in Sandalwood, it’s Tanya Hope. No surprises there, especially since she has been raising the bar with every film she has bagged. Even before the young talent showcases her work to the world, she’s bagged her next big project.

Tanya, who has worked with Upendra in Home Minister, and currently shooting for Darshan-starrer Yajamana, has been roped in as the lead heroine for Abhishek's debut - titled Amar. In the film helmed by Nagshekar, she will be working with her friend, Abhishek, which is making the offer all the more exciting for her. “I have known Abhishek for a while now, and he had been talking about working on a film. I am glad to be a part of his debut launch," says the heroine of Amar, adding that she was happy to meet his mother, Sumalatha, who came across as a ‘warm’ person.

Director's take

Nagshekar, who roped in the actress, has high hopes pinned on the actor. “Tanya is the next big thing in Sandalwood. I wanted somebody who could match Abhishek, who himself is very talented. I am glad to have found the right heroine opposite the actor," says Nagshekar. The film has music by Arjun Janya's and cinematography by Satya Hegde. Sania Sardhariya is designing the costumes of the lead actors.

The film made under Sandesh Production, will officially be launched on May 28 with a simple pooja and will followed with a grand launch, which will take place in the presence of Sandalwood celebrities.

