Kavya Shetty ‘Sold’ on director Prerana Agarwal's idea

Kavya plays an investigative role in Sold - an observer who learns about social evils as the story unfolds.

Published: 27th May 2018 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kavya Shetty (Facebook Photo)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Kavya Shetty, who was last seen in Samhara, was determined to wait before she signs her next project. Now, it seems as if the actor’s patience has paid off, as she gets to associate with a lady director. Behind the megaphone will be Prerana Agarwal, who will be making her directorial debut with Sold. The documentary filmmaker has previously directed short films.  

Kavya, who started shooting for the project last Saturday, tells us what attracted to the project.  “Firstly, it’s a content-driven story, which is also women-centric. More importantly, associating with a lady director was the cherry on top,” she says, adding, “Prerana is from Mumbai, but she knows Kannada as she studied at Mount Carmel College here. She has been part of a film workshop at the New York Film Academy. It’s her love for children that inspired her to take up this kind of story,” says Kavya.

The story is told through the eyes of three characters. Kavya plays an investigative role - an observer who learns about social evils as the story unfolds. “Prerana and the team’s main goal was to create awareness on human trafficking and child labour. We hope Sold will send out that message clearly. I will have more details to reveal as the shooting progresses,” she says. Sold is produced by Deepam Kohli under Horn OK Films.

