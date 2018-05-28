Home Entertainment Kannada

Likith Shetty to depict Alien Hand Syndrome in 'Sankashta Kara Ganapathi'

Ganapathi suffers from a condition where he experiences his limbs acting on his own, without control over the actions.

Published: 28th May 2018 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

The poster of Sankashta Kara Ganapathi.

By Express News Service

After having caught the attention of the public with their creative poster, the makers of Sankashta Kara Ganapathi, are getting set to release their trailer today. Here, they will introduce the characters, especially the lead, Likith Shetty, who plays the role of a cartoonist. The concept of the film, directed by Arjun Kumar S, is based on the Alien Hand Syndrome.  

“Kara means ‘hand’ in Kannada, which is indicated in our title Sankashta Kara Ganapathi. Basically, Ganapathi (Likith’s character) suffers from a condition where he experiences his limbs acting on his own, without control over the actions. Our hero is a cartoonist and his hands play a very important role in his life. How the actor gets into trouble with his left hand in his personal and professional life and how its affect the people around him will be shown in the 2.42 second trailer,” he explains.

The trailer is being released on PRK audio, who have bought the music rights of the film. “We will follow this with the grand audio launch planned for June 10,” he says. The female lead in the film is played by Shruthi Goradia while Achyuth Kumar, Manjunath Hegde, Rekha Sagar are among the other in the cast. Sankashta Kara Ganapathi has music by Rithwik Muralidhar and cinematography by Udayleela.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sankashta Kara Ganapathi Likith Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao