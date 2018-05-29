Home Entertainment Kannada

Natasarvabhouma not a horror film: Pavan Wadeyar

While Puneeth Rajkumar has already set a trend with his hairstyle in the film, fans have also noticed a black thread on his right wrist.

Published: 29th May 2018 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Puneeth Rajkumar and Saroja Devi in Natasarvabhouma.

By Express News Service

Shooting for the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Natasarvabhouma, directed by Pavan Wadeyar, is in fullswing right now in Bengaluru. While the actor has already set a trend with his hairstyle in the film, fans have also noticed a black thread on his right wrist. This has raised questions about whether this superstitious black thread has any connection with Natasarbhouma being a horror flick.

However, Wadeyar rubbishes this speculation and he tells us, “Puneeth has always been a trendsetter with his unique style. He is currently sporting a thread that has a jewel with nine gemstones on his wrist, rather than wearing it as a ring or around the neck, as it usually is worn,” says Pavan, adding, “This will soon become an accessory among his fans.”

Puneeth plays a journalist in Natasarvabhouma, and Pavan reveals that the accessory is a valuable item gifted to him by his father (played by Srinivas Murthy), and is carried by the hero through the film.

The film’s shooting happening in one stretch, and we were told that Natasarvabhouma will be an action-packed entertainer. Puneeth’s action sequences are choreographed by Peter Heins, and this will be one of the highlights of the film.

The film, produced by Rockline Productions, has Rachita Ram playing one of the heroines, and the search is on for another female actor. D Immam is scoring the music and cinematography is by Vaidhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Natasarvabhouma Pavan Wadeyar Puneeth Rajkumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners