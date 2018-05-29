Natasarvabhouma not a horror film: Pavan Wadeyar

By Express News Service

Shooting for the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Natasarvabhouma, directed by Pavan Wadeyar, is in fullswing right now in Bengaluru. While the actor has already set a trend with his hairstyle in the film, fans have also noticed a black thread on his right wrist. This has raised questions about whether this superstitious black thread has any connection with Natasarbhouma being a horror flick.

However, Wadeyar rubbishes this speculation and he tells us, “Puneeth has always been a trendsetter with his unique style. He is currently sporting a thread that has a jewel with nine gemstones on his wrist, rather than wearing it as a ring or around the neck, as it usually is worn,” says Pavan, adding, “This will soon become an accessory among his fans.”

Puneeth plays a journalist in Natasarvabhouma, and Pavan reveals that the accessory is a valuable item gifted to him by his father (played by Srinivas Murthy), and is carried by the hero through the film.

The film’s shooting happening in one stretch, and we were told that Natasarvabhouma will be an action-packed entertainer. Puneeth’s action sequences are choreographed by Peter Heins, and this will be one of the highlights of the film.

The film, produced by Rockline Productions, has Rachita Ram playing one of the heroines, and the search is on for another female actor. D Immam is scoring the music and cinematography is by Vaidhi.