'Charlie' muhurath on Rakshit Shetty’s birthday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rakshit Shetty has taken no breather between his two projects - Sachin's Avane Srimannarayana and Kiranraj's debut directorial Charlie, which he plans to shoot in parallel. The actor who will be completing a major schedule of Avane Srimannarayana, currently going on at Vijayapura, is all geared to kick start with Charlie's shoot from June 8. Before this, the makers plan to conduct a simple muhurath on June 6, that falls on Rakshit Shetty's birthday.

"There is a huge set coming for Avane Srimannarayan which needs some time to be created. In the meantime, Rakshit plans to shoot a major portion for Charlie, which is scheduled to start in Mysuru, and continue over a 22-day stretch between June and July 1st week," says Pushkar Mallaikarjunaiah, who is producing the film along with Paramvah Studios.

"The small Labrador among the three, who is playing a major role is growing up. So we thought we should start shooting with the little one," he says.

Making it special for the actor, the makers plans to release the first look of Rakshit Shetty in Avane Srimannarayaana and Charlie on his birthday. Two different films and yet, both have generated a lot of interest.