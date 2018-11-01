Shivarajkumar’s Bhairati Ranagal character will be a prequel

CE Features By

Express News Service

Bhairati Ranagal will be the 125th film of Shivarajkumar, to be helmed by Narthan. His role in this film will give a back story to the underworld don character he played, in Mufti which released in 2017. The century star loved the character in Mufti, so much that, it got developed into a lead role in Bhairati Ranagal.

City Express in its earlier report said that a film titled Bhairathi Rangal will be made under Shivarajkumar’s home banner Sri Muthu Production. For this film, he will be associating with director Narthan, and cinematographer Naveen Kumar.

The film now is in the scripting stage and will focus on the rise of Bhairati Ranagal. Currently, Shivarajkumar is caught up with the release of Kavacha, following which he has Rustum and Drona which are rolling.

The actor will start shooting for Dwarakish Chitra’s 52nd film, Anand, directed by P Vasu from 1st week of December. He also has SRK to be directed by Lucky Gopal and a film with Tamil director, Muthaiah. Bhairati Ranagal will be one of the many interesting projects of Shivanna that we can look out for in 2019.