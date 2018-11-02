Puneeth Rajkumar packs his bag, goes back to college

By Express News Service

Yuva Ratna is the title of Puneeth Rajkumar’s film to be directed by Santhosh Ananddramm. The title was revealed on November 1.

The title with the tagline - Power of Youth, was unveiled by a fan. Santhosh has created further buzz and interest among the audience by introducing Puneeth’s character. He will be playing a college student in the film. CE also heard that the film talks about upbringing.

The combination of this actor- director has lot of surprises in store for the fans. The film will kick start in December. Made under Hombale Films, the film has music by V Harikrishna.