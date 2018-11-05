Home Entertainment Kannada

Rashmika Mandanna checks into Dhruva Sarja-starrer 'Pogaru'

The Saanvi girl, who became an overnight sensation in Tollywood, has been finalised for Dhruva Sarja-starrer Pogaru.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna. (Photo | Facebook)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

I am open to working in any language film as long as the script is strong,” Rashmika Mandanna had said in an earlier interview with City Express. And now, looks like a meaty story has come her way, with Rashmika having signed her next Kannada film.  

The Saanvi girl, who became an overnight sensation in Tollywood, has been finalised for Dhruva Sarja-starrer Pogaru. Our sources further tell us that she will be paired opposite the Bharjari hero in Nanda Kishore’s directorial, which is being produced by Gangadhar. The school portions were shot with Dhruva in the first schedule, after which the makers took some time off to work on the script. That’s when Dhruva’s uncle Arjun Sarja took up writing the story.

Even as the prep work was in progress, the team was taking time to finalise the right heroine. Going by the script, they were keen to cast Rashmika, who they felt would fit the bill. In fact, Rashmika and Nanda have been in discussions ever since the latter was worked on a project with Dhruva.

The first-time pairing of Dhruva, Rashmika, and Nanda is something to watch out for.While Dhruva is currently concentrating on Pogaru, the teaser of which released on October 6 (the actor’s birthday), the second schedule of the film will start from November 20. Rashmika, who will be completing the pending song shoot for Darshan-starrer Yajamana, is said to  joining the Pogaru team. The Chamak heroine will now be juggling between her Telugu film, Dear Comrade, starring Vijay Devarakonda, and this Kannada project.

