After Tarak, Darshan and Prakash Jayaram to collaborate again

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

After directing Darshan in Tarak, Prakash Jayaram is likely to join hands with the actor once again. Post his commitments of Gandugali Madakari Nayaka produced by Rockline Venkatesh and directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, and a project with Tharun Sudhir, produced by Umapathy, Darshan is

likely to take up this yet-to-be titled project.

Apparently, the story has been discussed in brief with Darshan, who has liked it and has given his nod, even as the script is yet to be worked on completely. Tarak was Darshan’s 49th film, which was a family entertainer. The different kind of subject for the mass hero worked in his favour. The current subject too is supposed to be unique, and a change from Darshan’s previous films. An official announcement

of the two coming together will be made by the director and actor, at the right time.

Prakash Jayaram

Darshan to complete dubbing for Yajamana this week plans to resume Odeya shoot from December 10 Post his accident which kept him away from work, Darshan is now back to dub for Yajamana, the work for which will be complete in the next two days. The actor had fractured his right arm in an accident and had to take short break from films. Post the dubbing, he will shoot for a pending song sometime this month. Meanwhile, the makers of Odeya will resume shoot from December 10.

The film directed by MD Sridhar is made under Sandesh Productions. With Muniratna Kurukshetra, Yajamana and Odeya in his kitty, the Challenging Star seems to have a busy 2019. Meanwhile, the first poster of Tharun Sudhir’s film will release today, while the title will be unveiled officially in December.