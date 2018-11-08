Chethan Kumar's Bharaate moves on to its third schedule

By Express News Service

Chethan Kumar’s upcoming film Bharaate, starring Sriimurali, moves into its third schedule from Friday. This, the director has managed without revealing the plot or characterisations of the film. After completing a few talkie portions and a song in Rajasthan and fight sequences in Mandya, Chethan plans to shoot some scenes that will involve family elements, which will take place in and around Mysuru.

Bharaate, which signifies noise, marks the debut of producer Supreeth. With Sreeleela will play the female lead. the makers are also bringing in at least nine villains. Arjun Janya will work on the film’s musical score, while Girish Gowda will undertake cinematography. The latter has also previously manned the camera for The Villain.