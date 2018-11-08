Home Entertainment Kannada

Chethan Kumar's Bharaate moves on to its third schedule

Starring Sriimurali and Sreeleela, the Chethan Kumar-directorial is also said to feature at least nine villains

Published: 08th November 2018 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 12:08 PM

Bhaarate

Sriimurali and Sreeleela in Bharaate.

By Express News Service

Chethan Kumar’s upcoming film Bharaate, starring Sriimurali, moves into its third schedule from Friday. This, the director has managed without revealing the plot or characterisations of the film. After completing a few talkie portions and a song in Rajasthan and fight sequences in Mandya, Chethan plans to shoot some scenes that will involve family elements, which will take place in and around Mysuru.

Bharaate, which signifies noise, marks the debut of producer Supreeth. With Sreeleela will play the female lead. the makers are also bringing in at least nine villains. Arjun Janya will work on the film’s musical score, while Girish Gowda will undertake cinematography. The latter has also previously manned the camera for The Villain.

Bharaate Sriimurali Chethan Kumar

