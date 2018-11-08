Leading distributors bag Tamil, Telugu rights to KGF

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Excel Entertainment (owned by Farhan Akhtar and Rithesh Sidhwani), in association with AA Films, will distribute the Hindi version, the magnum opus film starring Yash is also breaking records in the south, as leading distributors from different regions are bagging the rights. Vishal Film Factory has bagged the Tamil rights, and in Telugu, rights have been sold to well-known production house Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram. The price at which these rights were sold has not been disclosed. KGF will be distributed in Kannada by KRG Studios, a sister company of Hombale Films.

This is touted to be the first Kannada venture that is set to release in five different languages.KGF, directed by Prashanth Neel, has music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda. It is slated to release on December 21 and has been grabbing eyeballs with its trailers and posters. Meanwhile, a trailer release is planned for November 9, for which, the makers have invited media and guests from across India. The period drama is set in the 70s and early 80s, and has Yash playing the role of Rocky. Actor Anant Nag plays the narrator. The film also marks the debut of Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar and Vasishta N Simha, Ramya Krishnan, B Suresha are among the ensemble cast.