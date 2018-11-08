Tharun Sudhir credits his assistant Parivarthan for D53’s poster

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Deepavali, Tharun Sudhir revealed the theme poster for his next venture starring Darshan. Tentatively titled D53, the poster shows two hands, of a man and a child with an image of Ravana in the background. The following words are at the bottom of the poster: Ee Kaige.. Shabari munde solodu gothu, Ravanna munde gellodu gothu (This hand knows how to lose for good and how to win against the bad).

The director credits his assistant Parivarthan, a fine art student working in his directorial department, for the well made poster, which had final touches by designer Sai. “Despite not revealing the characters or title, the reaction has been astounding. People have appreciated the thought process in the poster,” says Tharun, who adds that Parivarthan is a big fan of Darshan, and is to be given credit for the poster’s creativity.

Produced by Umapathy, the makers plan to officially announce the film’s title in December. Tharun plans to reveal the first look of the film sometime in January, around Sankranti.