More to my role in 'Thayige Thakka Maga' than just glamour, says Ashika Ranganath

By Express News Service

The trailer and stills of the film Thayige Thakka Maga might bring out the oomph factor of Ashika Ranganath, but there is more to the character, says the actor, who is looking forward to the release of the film in the coming week.

"Of course, the title suggests portrayal of a strong bond of a mother and her son (played by Ajay Rao and Sumalatha). But, my role is equally important in the film," she says.

She adds that director Shashank has always been known for giving equal importance to the film's heroine as that of the hero. In the case of her role in Thayige Thakka Maga, the director has given a different approach to the character, she says.

"Shashank follows a method kind of direction. While he adds elements of drama, romance, action, relationship and a mix of emotions, he also makes sure that his story progresses with every actor involved in the film. That has been the case in all his films. In fact, Sumalatha, who has watched the film, mentioned it to me that my role in Thayige Thakka Maga makes it a complete picture."

This is Ashika's sixth film. She feels Thayige Thakka Maga might further raise the bar for her. "In all my earlier films, I played roles of a college girl or a youth. As Saraswathi, my characterisation in the film is very different. It has expanded the scope for my performance. After three months of Rambo 2, there is yet another different role coming in my kitty," she says.

Thayige Thakka Maga, a first productional venture under Shashank films has music by Judah Sandy and cinematgoraphy by Shekar Chandra.