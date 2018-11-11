Abhishek and Tanya Hope battle cold in Switzerland for Amar

By Express News Service

It has been a ‘freezing’ experience for the team of Amar, who are currently shooting the second half of the film in Switzerland. Apparently, the lead actors Abhishek and Tanya Hope have been shooting scenes and songs in temperature around 5 degrees.

Abhishek and Tanya Hope

“It is especially difficult for the heroine Tanya, who is doing a song wearing dresses. She’s almost dying of the cold,” says a team member, who adds that they have been facing extreme weather conditions.

Joining the lead actors is director Nagashekar and producer Sandesh N among other technicians. With actors Sadhu Kokila, Devaraj and Chikkanna joining the team, the shoot for Amar in the Alps will continue till November 18. The team will head back to Bengaluru to complete the last schedule of the film. The film’s shoot is likely to be completed by December 15.

Abhishek is making his tinsel town debut with Amar. The film has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Satya Hegade. While the film features Deepak Shetty and Sudharani in pivotal roles, Amar has Nirup Bhandari and Rachita Ram making cameo appearances.

