KGF has set the benchmark for me: Srinidhi Shetty

The trailer of the movie KGF, (Kolar Gold Fields) which was released recently in 5 languages, has got actor Srinidhi Shetty feeling emotional every time she watches it. “The trailer itself gives me goosebumps. I can’t wait to watch the movie on December 21,” said the model turned heroine who plays the role of Reena in the movie.

Srinidhi, in the trailer, has been given a glam avatar. But according to the actor, there are many shades to her character and the audience would need to wait till the release in December. “Director Prashanth Neel knows how to keep things under wraps for people to remain curious. As of now, let us stick to the glam image from the trailer,” she says.

Speaking to City Express about how the movie becoming popular across the country was a stroke of luck for a debutante. “A lot of actors wanted to be part of this film, but it just fell into my lap. Now it has grown in magnitude. Big names are associating themselves with KGF and the country is talking about the film,” she says adding that she is overwhelmed.

Srinidhi took the opportunity to thank the entire team. “I want to thank director Prashanth Neel first for spotting me and believing that I can pull off the role of Reena. Even knowing that I had zero knowledge of acting, he took me in. I must also thank the producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale films and Yash for considering me part of the fraternity.”

Talking about her future in the industry, Srinidhi says she was curious to see how KGF would help propel her career forward. “I have to wait for the release to know more. I want to see how the audience will welcome me and what opportunities will come after this,” she tells us. Asked about if she would take on further scripts Srinidhi reveals she was always on the lookout for more opportunities. “If it was up to me, I want to start shooting the second part now itself. But the team requires rest before the start again. In the meantime, I am looking out for more work. KGF has set the benchmark for me and whatever comes next, I will want to look into the story, the director, the team and production house before deciding,” she says.

Till a few days ago, Srinidhi was getting offers from South Indian filmmakers but things seemed to have changed after the release of the trailer. “After this trailer, my portfolio has reached Bollywood. Everything is being discussed but I haven’t finalised any film,” she said adding that she would still priortise to do a Kannada film if it is a good project.