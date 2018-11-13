Radhika Kumaraswamy’s Aghori look for Bhairadevi

By Express News Service

The makers of Bhairadevi, who had released the look of Kali avatar of Radhika Kumaraswamy, have unveiled her Aghori look, on her birthday. Film directed by Srijai made under the actors’ home banner, Shamika Enterprises, is touted to be a thriller and family entertainer and features Ramesh Aravind in a cop role.

It is being said that Radhika, who plays the titular role, will been seen in a Kali avatar for a song sequence and in a couple of scenes and she will carry the Aghori look throughout the film. Ravi Shankar also plays the role of Aghori, guru to Radhika.

Apparently, it has taken four hours for make up person each time she got into her Aghori look. With 80 per cent of the shoot completed, the team is now left with the shoot of song sequences.

Srijai, apart from direction, has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for Bhairavdevi. JS Wali is the cinematographer of the film.