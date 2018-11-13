Trailer of Kannada star Yash's 'Kolar Gold Fields' aka 'KGF' clocks 25 million views

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The recently released trailers of Excel Entertainment's ambitious Kannada project, 'Kolar Gold Fields' aka 'KGF' have been garnering immense praises from audience across the nation.

Released in five different languages, namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam, the trailer of 'KGF' has gone ahead to clock 25 Million views in just two days.

The trailer is also trending in the top 10 section of YouTube's trending list.

Right upon its release, film buffs from across the country went gaga over the trailer and its gritty content.

'KGF's trailer begins with a scene depicting the birth of Rocky (Yash).

The film focusses on Rocky's difficult childhood in Mumbai and how he became a gangster.

Set in the backdrop of the '70s, the two-part period film is believed to be the most expensive film ever made in the Kannada film industry.

Excel Entertainment has joined hands with AA Films to present Kannada's most expensive and ambitious project 'KGF'.

'KGF' will also be dubbed in Chinese and Japanese.

Starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken, Achyuth Rao in the lead, 'KGF' is a Homabale Films production directed by Prashanth Neel, produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

'KGF' would mark Excel Entertainment's first Kannada venture and the production house is elated to be associated with a mega ambitious project as such.

The period drama traces the tenure of late 70s and will be made in two parts.

The first of which will be titled 'KGF Chapter 1', which is slated to release on December 21.