Home Entertainment Kannada

Ishan’s second outing will be a kannada film

Either of the two will be helming the project for Ishan.

Published: 14th November 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Ishan

By Express News Service

After Rogue (the Puri Jagannath directorial made in Kannada and Telugu that released in March 2017), Ishan has taken a little longer for his second outing. Initially, he planned to start off with a Telugu project sometime this year, and was even in talks with a few directors from Tollywood, including Vijay Kumar Konda.

However, we hear now that Ishan has changed his plans, and going by the latest developments, the one-film old actor wants to work in a Kannada flick. According to our source, Ishan’s film is going to be produced by his brother CR Manohar, and is currently hunting for the perfect script. He has been in constant talks with various directors, and the names doing the rounds are Pavan Wadeyar and Harsha.

Either of the two will be helming the project for Ishan. “Both have come up with a few ideas, and the one that seems most interesting and best suited to Ishan, will be picked,” says our source.   While Pavan Wadeyar is currently working with Puneeth Rajkumar on Natasarvabhouma, for which shooting is almost completed, Harsha, is also done with shooting for the Nikhil Kumar-starrer, Seetharama Kalayana.

Meanwhile Ishan is eager to start working on a project quickly - from January. This time, the actor is said to be leaving no stone unturned when it comes to finalising a script.  This next  one will be more like a re-launch for the Rogue hero, who will be facing the camera after almost two years.  So whether it’s Pavan Wadeyar or Harsha who will be helming Ishan’s project, or another director will take over, is something we will find out in the coming days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp