Ishan’s second outing will be a kannada film

After Rogue (the Puri Jagannath directorial made in Kannada and Telugu that released in March 2017), Ishan has taken a little longer for his second outing. Initially, he planned to start off with a Telugu project sometime this year, and was even in talks with a few directors from Tollywood, including Vijay Kumar Konda.

However, we hear now that Ishan has changed his plans, and going by the latest developments, the one-film old actor wants to work in a Kannada flick. According to our source, Ishan’s film is going to be produced by his brother CR Manohar, and is currently hunting for the perfect script. He has been in constant talks with various directors, and the names doing the rounds are Pavan Wadeyar and Harsha.

Either of the two will be helming the project for Ishan. “Both have come up with a few ideas, and the one that seems most interesting and best suited to Ishan, will be picked,” says our source. While Pavan Wadeyar is currently working with Puneeth Rajkumar on Natasarvabhouma, for which shooting is almost completed, Harsha, is also done with shooting for the Nikhil Kumar-starrer, Seetharama Kalayana.

Meanwhile Ishan is eager to start working on a project quickly - from January. This time, the actor is said to be leaving no stone unturned when it comes to finalising a script. This next one will be more like a re-launch for the Rogue hero, who will be facing the camera after almost two years. So whether it’s Pavan Wadeyar or Harsha who will be helming Ishan’s project, or another director will take over, is something we will find out in the coming days.