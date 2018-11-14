Home Entertainment Kannada

Massive sets, story and darshan to drive Yajamana

Yajamana, the upcoming movie starring Darshan teaming up with producers Shylaja Nag and B Suresha  promises to break several records of scale when it comes to the shooting of the movie.

Published: 14th November 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 04:35 AM

Darshan in Yajamana

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Yajamana, the upcoming movie starring Darshan teaming up with producers Shylaja Nag and B Suresha  promises to break several records of scale when it comes to the shooting of the movie. With around 10 massive sets created by art director Shashidhar Adapa, coupled with several VFX scenes as well as some 3D shots, the film, currently in post production, promises to be a visual treat when released.

City Express caught up with producer Shylaja Nag over a telephonic conversation about the movie status and what fans can expect. “We could not find the right locations which would have done justice to the script of the film. The story is not just about a husband and a wife. If it was just a cute love story, we could have made do with normal sets but this is a commercial mass entertainer and we looked at every detail about  the backdrop and paired it with each line and scene of the script. Every element of the film, including songs and fights have been shot in a way that they blend in with the storyline completely,” she says.

With several filmmakers choosing to dream big when it comes to set creation, Shylaja Nag’s does not go against the trend. Yajamana, directed by V Harikrishna along with P Kumar has been shot on massive sets and also incorporates visual sets and 3D scenes into the movie as well. “Shashidhar Adapa is one of the best art directors in India and we had him create huge backdrops for the movie,” Shylaja says. “The huge sets created will explore the Yajamana theme along with the characters,” she adds.

However, the producer did not reveal the exact budget of the film for now, choosing to keep it a closely held secret. Going by the rich quality of the sets and the ongoing post production work, it could very well turn out to be one among the most expensive movies made.

The sets are not everything to look forward to however as the lead character, played by Darshan, is equally an interesting one, Shylaja says. “The star (Darshan) as well as the content are what will drive Yajamana and interest the viewers,” she says.

The visual effects as well as the 3D scenes and the way they blend organically into the movie will also play a major part in the commercial entertainer. Perfecting these shots however has taken the filmmakers some more time at the post production level which is going on at full pace. “The fine tuning of the VFX is an important part of the movie,” Shylaja explains.

Meanwhile, Darshan has finished dubbing for his portions and the directors are now left with shooting two songs, which are likely to be shot abroad for which the team will travel sometime in November. Yajamana consists of an ensemble cast with Rashmika Mandanna, Tanya Hope along with Thakur Anoop Singh as the antagonist. The film also has Dhananajay in a pivotal role.

Question Shylaja about  the release plans, and whether it will be out before Darshan’s other film, and she says, “As far as Yajamana is concerned, I am bang on target and will figure out once we are done with the post production work.”

