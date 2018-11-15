Chiranjeevi Sarja-Vijay Kiran associate once again after Ram Leela

By Express News Service

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s upcoming film with producer Uday K Mehta has the actor colloborating with Vijay Kiran for the second time. Both were previously associated for Ram Leela, which released in 2015. The producer, who is planning the muhurath sometime soon when the makers will also be revealing the title teaser. The search for the film’s female lead and rest of the cast is on. Meanwhile, the team has brought on board on Dharma Vish who will be scoring music for the film.

The project will roll sometime in December. Uday is also associating with Chiru’s brother, Dhruva SArja for a film, which is likely take off only next year.