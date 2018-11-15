Home Entertainment Kannada

Chiranjeevi Sarja-Vijay Kiran associate once again after Ram Leela

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s upcoming film with producer Uday K Mehta has the actor colloborating with Vijay Kiran for the second time.

Published: 15th November 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Chiranjeevi Sarja

By Express News Service

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s upcoming film with producer Uday K Mehta has the actor colloborating with Vijay Kiran for the second time. Both were previously associated for Ram Leela, which released in 2015. The producer, who is planning the muhurath sometime soon when the makers will also be revealing the title teaser. The search for the film’s female lead and rest of the cast is on. Meanwhile, the team has brought on board on Dharma Vish who will be scoring music for the film.

The project will roll sometime in December. Uday is also associating with Chiru’s brother, Dhruva SArja for a film, which is likely take off only next year.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chiranjeevi Sarja Ram Leela Vijay Kiran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp