Ganesh’s Orange to release on December 7

By Express News Service

Seems like Orange starring Ganesh is set to see a box office clash with Shivarajkumar starrer Kavacha.

With the film directed by Prashant Raj, which cleared the censors with a U/A certificate, it is all set to release on December 7. With the release date fixed, the makers will soon

finalise on distribution and theatres.

The actor-director duo are colloborating for the second time after Zoom. The romantic entertainer produced by Naveen under Nimma Cinema banner has B-Town heroine Priya Anand in the female lead. Dev Gill, who is making a comeback to Kannada cinema is playing the antagonist.The film consisiting of an ensemble cast also features Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Avinash , Harish Raj, Padmaja Rao and Sathya Bhama.

Orange has music by S Thaman and cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.