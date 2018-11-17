Director Shashikant to relive his horrifying days with Ranchi

By Express News Service

With a Kannada film titled as Ranchi, director Shashikant Katti (of Ball Pen fame) is all set to relive his horrifying days of his encounter with dacoits. The film is based on true events faced by the director himself.

In 2009, Shashikant had received a call from a person from Ranchi who claimed to be calling on behalf of the government. He showed interest in making a documentary. The director then visited the place, only to be shocked. To his dismay, he realised the people who had called him were actually dacoits. He somehow managed to escape from these situations and helped the government and police to nab the gang. The director will now helm the same subject for the big screen.

A muhurath is planned on November 18 in Ranchi and Raghubar Das, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, will also be part of the launch. The film will be shot at the same places under tight security since it is a naxalite area.

Featuring Prabhu Mundkumar in the lead, the makers have brought in new talent Sindu Murthy. After having worked in webseries for Netflix in Mumbai, this will be her first stint in a feature film. Ranchi also ropes in a Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury.

The actor is said to play a pivotal in the Kannada project. The film has music director Sandeep Chowta, who is back in Kannada films after a long hiatus. The team will start the shoot immediately after the muhurath. The film is produced by Rudranand and Arun Kumar. The team has planned to shoot the film in Ranchi and Bengaluru.