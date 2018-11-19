Home Entertainment Kannada

Box office clash between 'Bhairava Geetha' and '2.0'

 Siddharatha’s directorial debut Bhairava Geetha, which stars Dhananjay and Irra More in the leads, was to release on November 23.

Poster of Rajnikanth-starrer 2.0

By A Sharadhaa 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Siddhartha's directorial debut Bhairava Geetha, which stars Dhananjay and Irra More in the leads, was to release on November 23. Now, it has been pushed to November 30th, and this has led to a box office clash with Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0.

A still from Bhairava Geetha

Ram Gopal Varma, the creative head, who has been the pillar of the film, recently announced the revised release date of Bhairava Geetha. In a  series of tweets, along with the pictures of the two directors, he mentions how debutant director Siddhartha Thatholu will face ace director Shankar, with the clash.
RGV mentions “David Versus Goliath ..The little lamb director Siddhartha taking on the Dinosaur director Shanker by releasing #BhairavaGeetha against Robot 2.0.” Further, he tweeted, “Mega director Shanker seems to be mocking new director Siddhartha for releasing Bhairava Geetha against Robot 2.0,” (sic).  Another tweet says, “Monster director Shanker laughing at the tiny Siddhartha for releasing Bhairava Geetha against Robot 2.0” (sic)

When City Express connected with RGV about this clash, RGV says, “I am of the belief that every film has its own audience. The release of Bhairava Geetha and Robot 2.0 on the same day is the call of producers and distributors. It shows their confidence in the film.”

When we spoke to Dhananjay about this clash, he says, “I don’t know whether Bhairava Geetha can fight against a big film like 2.0. Howeve,r if we miss this date, we have to wait for atleast two more months to release our film. It’s only because of this that we are going ahead with the release. There is no competition.”

Producer Bhaskar of Rashi productions explains that the team took the decision because they didn’t want it to clash with local films. “We don’t want to compete with our local Kannada films. Since 2.0 will not be released in Kannada, we took this decision. Bhairava Geetha will release in Kannada and Telugu on November 30, following which it will be released in Tamil and Malayalam on December 6,” says Bhaskar.

