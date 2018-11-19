Home Entertainment Kannada

'Tarakasura' distribution taken up by RS Srinivas; to release on November 23

Published: 19th November 2018

By Express News Service

Impressed with newbie Vybhav’s performance in Tarakasura, producer R S Srinivas has taken up the distribution rights of the film.

Vybhav

The noted distributor of films like Bahaddhur, Bharjari and Telugu film Baahubali watched the film on Saturday and decided to distribute the film across Karnataka, which is slated to release on November 23.  

Chandreshekar Bandiyappa made his directorial debut with Rathaavara, and this is his second film. It also marks the debut of Vybhav, son of theatre owner Narasimhalu.

The social drama features Manvitha Kamath in the female lead, with Hollywood actor Danny Sapani playing the role of an antagonist. Tarakasura has Dharma Vish’s scoring music and has Shivarajkumar rendering his voice for a song, Kannada Kaliyo, the lyrics of which are written by director Chetan Kumar.

