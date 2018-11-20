130 artistes come together for 'Seetharama Kalyana'

CE Features By

Having wrapped up shoot, Seetharama Kalyana will now get into full-fledged post-production work. The film, directed by A Harsha and starring lead actors Nikhil Kumar and Rachita, will have a cast of 130 artistes. Among these are noted actors Madhoo, Sharath Kumar, Ravi Shankar, Bhagyashree and Sanjay Kapoor. The film is now targeting a January 2019 release. And going by the dates, the team is working towards a release during Pongal or on eve of Republic Day.