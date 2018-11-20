First part of 'KGF' will be around 150 minutes

CE Features By

Express News Service

The five-language release of KGF has been generating much interest across the country. The latest news on the Yash-starrer is that director Prashanth Neel is ready with the first copy of the film.

According to sources, the runtime of the first part of Chapter 1 of KGF will be around 2 hours 30 minutes (150 minutes). This period drama is about a Mumbai street boy Rocky, whose path changes when he heads to Kolar Gold Mines.

Yash in KGF

The film’s post-production work is on, and at the same time, discussions on the release are taking place with distributors, including Excel Entertainment and AA Pictures for Hindi, Vishal Factory for Tamil and Vaarahi Chalana Chitram for Telugu.

Meanwhile, the makers are yet to reveal the audio of the film, which is expected to be out in the coming days. The film’s music is scored by Ravi Basrur, while cinematography is by Bhuvan Gowda.

This film marks the debut of Srinidhi Shetty, who will feature in the film in all five languages. Other cast members include Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N Simha, Ramya Krishnan and B Suresha.