Ravichandran’s upcoming film named 'Aa Drishya'

The title of Ravichandran’s upcoming film, directed by Shiva Ganesh, has been finalised.

Ravi Chandran 

The title of Ravichandran’s upcoming film, directed by Shiva Ganesh, has been finalised. Produced by K Manju, the makers have gone with the title Aa Drishya. Incidentally, one of Crazy Star’s films was titled Drishya, a remake of Malayalam Drishyam. Now, his upcoming has once again been given a similar title, except that it has been prefixed with Aa.

Touted to be a thriller that was inspired by the Tamil flick D-16 (Dhruvangal Padinaru), the original film was written and directed by Karthick Naren.

Ravichandran plays an investigative officer in the film, and the director, who had previously helmed Jigarthanda is leading this project for the Crazy Star. The film which is in the last leg of shoot will soon go into the post-production phase.

