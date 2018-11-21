Sales manager at Conrad Bengaluru hits the right notes in Kannada films

Aarthi M By

BENGALURU: Aditya Aashish Singh’s interest in music began early on when he used to entertain his family members at gatherings by singing their favourite songs. His childhood dream turned into reality, when the 31-year-old got a chance to wield a real mic for Maha Roudram, an upcoming Kannada film directed and produced by Sunil Kumar RM, which stars Krishna Mahesh, brother of Golden star Ganesh. For which, he has directed four songs which were shot in different locations, including Manali and Bengaluru.

A sales manager at the Conrad Bengaluru, Aditya – a native of West Bengal – learnt to speak Kannada, which has helped him understand the musical requirements of the Sandalwood industry. “Learning Kannada made it easier for me in this industry,” says Aditya, who came to Bengaluru in 2007.

Juggling his work between 9 am and 6 pm and music, has been nothing short of a tough balancing act. “I learnt song mixing and music production online. And I play the guitar and drums whenever I get some time,” he says, adding, “My work with the music industry requires travelling, and I am glad that my day job gives me the flexibility to do that.

He’s taken his disappointments in his stride. When he was selected for the ZEE TV Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, but did not clear the auditions, Aditya did not give up. Instead, he started working doubly hard on his goals, practising music for two hours every day after work. He’s also been honing his skills in photo and video editing.

He has started his own production house called the ‘Rock n Roar music and film production’ in 2011, which he plans to expand when he takes to films full-time. “You need to find time to pursue your passion and invest your time in it, in order to achieve your goal,” says Aditya, who even quit his job at Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks, where he was a sales manager to pursue his dream. “Keep trying, and no matter what the situation is, never give up”, says Aditya, who also reveals that he’s got his eyes set on the regional music industry, where he hopes to make it big soon.