Home Entertainment Kannada

Sarathkumar gets nostalgic about his Bangalore days

'I cannot forget those days when I would get up at five in the morning. I would go around Jayanagar and the surrounding areas distributing the newspaper,' says the actor.

Published: 21st November 2018 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Sharatkumar.

By Express News Service

Sarathkumar, who has worked in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam movies, is also an actor-turned-politician. Inspite of having established himself in the world of film and politics, he has not forgotten his roots. In a media interaction for Seetharama Kalyana, the actor reveals his early days in Bengaluru.

In the 70s, before he turned into an actor, Sarathkumar had taken dealership of Dinakaran newspaper.
“I cannot forget those days when I would get up at five in the morning. I would go around Jayanagar and the surrounding areas distributing the newspaper. My life started here and every time I come to Bengaluru those memories come back to me,” says the actor.

Surprisingly, Sarathkumar even got to work in the paper. “Later I went to Chennai and then there was no looking back,” he says. The actor-producer made his debut in Kannada with Sarathi, he is grateful to Dinakar Thoogudeepa for the film. The actor later worked in films like Myna, Santheyalli Nintha Kabira and was part of Puneeth Rajkumar’s film Raajakumara. Sarathkumar will be playing a pivotal role in Seetharama Kalyana directed by A Harsha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarathkumar Seetharama Kalyana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp