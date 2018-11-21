Sarathkumar gets nostalgic about his Bangalore days

By Express News Service

Sarathkumar, who has worked in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam movies, is also an actor-turned-politician. Inspite of having established himself in the world of film and politics, he has not forgotten his roots. In a media interaction for Seetharama Kalyana, the actor reveals his early days in Bengaluru.

In the 70s, before he turned into an actor, Sarathkumar had taken dealership of Dinakaran newspaper.

“I cannot forget those days when I would get up at five in the morning. I would go around Jayanagar and the surrounding areas distributing the newspaper. My life started here and every time I come to Bengaluru those memories come back to me,” says the actor.

Surprisingly, Sarathkumar even got to work in the paper. “Later I went to Chennai and then there was no looking back,” he says. The actor-producer made his debut in Kannada with Sarathi, he is grateful to Dinakar Thoogudeepa for the film. The actor later worked in films like Myna, Santheyalli Nintha Kabira and was part of Puneeth Rajkumar’s film Raajakumara. Sarathkumar will be playing a pivotal role in Seetharama Kalyana directed by A Harsha.