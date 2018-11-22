Muhurath fixed for Chiranjeevi Sarja's project with Uday Mehta

CE Features By

Producer Uday Mehta and Chiranjeevi Sarja are collaborating for a film directed by Vijay Kiran, which will go on floors in December. The muhurath for the film has been fixed for November 28 which is when the film’s title will be revealed through a teaser. We also hear that Chiru will get a makeover for the film, which is what the actor is rigorously working on.

More on his look, character and other details will be officially revealed at the muhurath. This is the second time Chiru and Vijay are coming together after Ram Leela.