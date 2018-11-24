Rishab Shetty scripting Hindi film for Big B and Sudeep

By Express News Service

For a while now, Rishab Shetty joining hands with Sudeep has been doing the rounds. However, recently our sources let us in that Rishab is scripting not one, but two subjects for Sudeep. According to our source, the scripting for the Hindi film with Sudeep and Amitabh Bachchan is currently on. Interestingly, this Hindi script was the director ’s first-ever story, which he wrote when he was in Class 10. Apparently, he’s re-working on the same story and giving it some twists.

“While Rishab Shetty is yet to meet Big B, a synopsis was sent to the actor, and then narrated to him. However, the director, who plans to bring Amitabh and Sudeep on one platform is yet to narrate the story to the latter. While he, along with his team, has started the writing process, an official commitment and announcement will be made once both give a green signal,” the source says, adding that the project came about as producer Rajesh Bhat liked Rishab’s subject, and connected with Big B on it.

It is also said that Rishab is currently writing on the script in Hindi, but the decision of a bilingual (Kannada and Hindi) is yet to be made. The characters of both the big stars, we’re told, have been sketched giving them equal importance. However, Rishab is tight-lipped about its content, and prefers to stay mum until the story shapes up.

Amitabh Bachchan and Sudeep have previously worked together in a Hindi film, Rann, which was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The actors are coming together for Chiranjeevi’s 151st film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, directed by Surender Reddy.

Story 2 for Sudeep

Rishab, who is currently writing the script for a Hindi film, is simultaneously working on another story for Sudeep. In fact, this was a project he had committed to before the release of Kirik Party. “Rishab is writing a unique entertainer for Sudeep. Rishab, who is basking in the success of Sa.Ra.Hi. Pra Shaale — which completes 100 days in the coming week— is concentrating on acting.

He is awaiting the release of Bell Bottom which will be followed by Kathasangama - an amalgamation of seven directors, headed by him. As for his next directorial, Rishab is determined to helm a film with Sudeep, only after which he will go on with his next project,” our source says.