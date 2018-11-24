Home Entertainment Kannada

Rishab Shetty scripting Hindi film for Big B and Sudeep

It is also said that Rishab is currently writing on the script in Hindi, but the decision of a bilingual (Kannada and Hindi) is yet to be made.

Published: 24th November 2018 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Sudeep.

By Express News Service

For a while now, Rishab Shetty joining hands with Sudeep has been doing the rounds. However, recently our sources let us in that Rishab is scripting not one, but two subjects for Sudeep. According to our source, the scripting for the Hindi film with Sudeep and Amitabh Bachchan is currently on. Interestingly, this Hindi script was the director ’s first-ever story, which he wrote when he was in Class 10. Apparently, he’s re-working on the same story and giving it some twists. 

“While Rishab Shetty is yet to meet Big B, a synopsis was sent to the actor, and then narrated to him. However, the director, who plans to bring Amitabh and Sudeep on one platform is yet to narrate the story to the latter. While he, along with his team, has started the writing process, an official commitment and announcement will be made once both give a green signal,” the source says, adding that the project came about as producer Rajesh Bhat liked Rishab’s subject, and connected with Big B on it. 

It is also said that Rishab is currently writing on the script in Hindi, but the decision of a bilingual (Kannada and Hindi) is yet to be made. The characters of both the big stars, we’re told, have been sketched giving them equal importance. However, Rishab is tight-lipped about its content, and prefers to stay mum until the story shapes up.  

Amitabh Bachchan and Sudeep have previously worked together in a Hindi film, Rann, which was directed by Ram Gopal Varma.  The actors are coming together for Chiranjeevi’s 151st film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, directed by Surender Reddy.

Story 2 for Sudeep 

Rishab, who is currently writing the script for a Hindi film, is simultaneously working on another story for Sudeep. In fact, this was a project he had committed to before the release of Kirik Party. “Rishab is writing a unique entertainer for Sudeep. Rishab, who is basking in the success of Sa.Ra.Hi. Pra Shaale — which completes 100 days in the coming week— is concentrating on acting.

He is awaiting the release of Bell Bottom which will be followed by Kathasangama - an amalgamation of seven directors, headed by him. As for his next directorial, Rishab is determined to helm a film with Sudeep, only after which he will go on with his next project,” our source says.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rishab Shetty Sudeep Amitabh Bachchan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp