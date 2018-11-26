'Ajatha Shatru' Ambareesh's demise leaves Kannada film industry ‘orphaned’

A Sharadhaa By

Ambareesh, the Rebel Star of the Kannada industry, earned the reputation of being a problem-solver. Also known as the ‘Ajatha Shatru’ (a man without enemies) of the industry, the 66-year-old gave a voice to each and every actor, director and technician, without emphasising his superstar status.

When he signed Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, despite his standing in the industry, Ambareesh continued to be a director’s actor. In an earlier interview with CE, he had said, “The first lesson to learn is that an actor needs to respect the director’s chair. Off the sets, they may be friends, but when it comes to work, remember that they are the captains.” A Sharadhaa speaks to Sandalwood actors who share the same sentiment — that of having lost a father figure

‘Kannada industry has become an orphan today’

Having grown up meeting Ambareesh regularly, Shivarajkumar addressed the actor-politician as ‘uncle’. “The Kannada industry has lost another pillar. He saw me growing up, and was more like a father-figure not just to me, but to my entire family. The last time I met uncle was at an event for The Villain in Dubai, after which, we had stayed in touch over the phone. It’s hard to digest the fact that he is no more. With the passing of stalwarts like Appaji (Dr Rajkumar), Vishuvardhan and Shankarnag, I feel that the industry has become an orphan. — Shivarajkumar, actor

Sudeep pays tribute to the ‘person who lived life king-sized’

Sudeep took to social media to share his grief over the loss of Ambareesh. In a post where he addressed the Rebel Star as ‘mama’, Sudeep said: “It’s one of those days where you have a bad dream and you tell yourself, “lemme please wake up so that the nightmare stops”. The world of cinema received another big blow, once again a bad one.

We lost another Legend. With him, We lost our Leader, a parent, a guide, a blessing hand, a voice, a strength, a power, a shoulder, a friend, we have lost a beautiful soul. The news was heartbreaking, but seeing the Legend sleeping like this is heart tearing. We all have known him and seen him as one Dynamic personality who commanded respect every place he was present at and an Unmatchable Aura. A person who had no boundaries n lived life KING SIZE. I always felt he was a blessed child. Felt this way coz I rarely saw anyone not liking him, I haven’t yet come across someone who could avoid or ignore him. He earned friends every place he went and that still remains a mystery as to how he only had friends n not a single FOE. In short, a completely rare human, one of a kind.

We always feel Certain stories or certain lives shouldn’t end n he falls in both these categories. I wish I could rewind a few situations,, I wish I could turn back the clock, I wish I could go back to that day when I gave my 1st ever shot in cinema(falling to his feet), I wish I go back to the first ever time I saw him where I hear the doorbell in Shimoga, I run to open the door n find this tall dark man standing with a sling bag, wearing a white Kurtha, n I hear my fathers voice from behind me saying “volage baarayya Ambi”. Will miss u mama. — Deepu (sic)

‘He will live in us forever’

Director Yogaraj Bhat fondly recalled the making of the song, Bombe Adsonu, for the film Drama. “Good memories will never die, and he will live in us forever,” he said.

— Yogaraj Bhat, director

‘Hard to digest that Rebel Star is no more’

Today, we witnessed a tragic moment in the Kannada film industry, an actor who played diverse characters, someone who set a base and continuously kept inspiring the whole film industry. My deepest condolences to this great man and his family may his soul rest in tranquil. It’s hard to digest this since I met him a week ago. he was giving me a rose that day it’s time for me to put one on him. RIP, THE REBEL STAR (sic)

— Sreeleela, actor

Unfortunately, I didn’t have opportunity to work with sir

For Dhananajay, Ambareesh was a role model, whom he wished to emulate. “He is an example of how one should lead a good life, as an actor, politician, family person and friend. He was a good human being and an all-rounder,” says the Bhaivara Geetha actor, adding, “It’s unfortunate that I did not have the opportunity to work with Ambareesh sir.”

— Dhananjay, actor

‘Left us too soon’

I have been thinking all day what to write a send or message to you. Words don’t come out, the heart sinks, I dont’ want to believe ur not around any more. The endless coversations meets and memories cannot end like this in a flash. U left us too soon. An era has ended this empty space that has formed can never been (sic) — Ragini Dwivedi, actor

‘Our house is named after Ambi’

Senior Kannada actor, Sudhir, looked up to the star to an extent that he named his house Ambi Nilaya after Ambareesh. Sudhir’s son, Tharun Sudhir recalls the years ‘83-’84 when his father, a character artiste, told Amabareesh that he was building his own house. “So impressed was he that he invited my father to Chennai when he got to know about it.

My parents went to meet him, and spent the entire day with the actor, who even booked a return flight for both of them. At the end of the day, Ambareesh handed over a cheque to my mother. When she came back and opened it, she read the amount on the cheque as 5,000, which was a big amount those days. But when my father went to deposit the cheque, he realised it was not 5,000, it was 50,000. And it wasn’t a loan. In gratitude, my father named the house after the star. We later built a house on the top floor, which was named Amar Villa (Ambareesh’s original name was Amarnath). To this day, we still live in the same house.

— Tharun Sudhir, director

‘Unable to come to terms with Appaji’s loss’

“I have lost my father, and I am in shock,” said the actor, who had just left for Sweden to shoot a song sequence for his upcoming film Yajamana. Post the news, Yash is said to have cancelled the schedule. The entire cast and crew will be returning to Bengaluru today. “I am not able to come to terms that Appaji is no more,” Yash said, ahead of boarding his flight back to the city. — Darshan, actor

‘News hasn’t sunk in’

Young director Gurudatha Ganiga had the opportunity to direct veteran star Ambareesh in Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, which released in September. “I have spent at least a year with Ambareesh sir working on the project. Over time, I became close to him. I can’t believe what has happened. People are discussing his death, but I still feel he is alive. It hasn’t sunk in” — Gurudatha Ganiga, director

‘Our friendship goes back 60 years’

Director Rajendra Singh Babu and Ambareesh’s friendship goes back 50 years. “In fact, my brother, Sangram Singh spotted him, which is how he got into acting. He left home, stayed with my brother and me at our cottage in Mysuru for three years. I had a Java motorcycle and the three of us would ride that. From brothers, we became colleagues. We remained close till the end,” says Rajendra Singh Babu, who directed 10 to 13 films of Ambareesh’s. “He has enjoyed every minute of his life, but it’s sad that he never took care of his own health.” — Rajendra Singh Babu, director

‘Ambareesh was admired for his personality’

“Normally, actors are admired for their characters or films. But Ambareesh was admired across the country for his personality. He was like a father figure who used to chide everyone. But we knew it was for our good. Truly, he lived up to his title ‘Ajatha Sathru’.” Rishab had made an appearance in Ambareesh’s last film Ambi Ning Vyashtayto, where he played the role of a film director. “I used to get nervous in front of him, which he taunted me about. I spent a day with him, and it was a total fanboy moment for me. I used to hesitate sitting next to him, but he put me at ease. A few months ago, there was a rumour about Ambareesh’s death, but it turned out to be false. So this time too, we thought it to be the same. Unfortunately, it turned out to be true. He was the Yajamana (the head) of the industry, who solved everyone’s problems. Every actor had some haters, but Ambareesh was a person with no enemies.”

— Rishab Shetty, director and actor

‘We are children left without a father’

Ambrish uncle is not with us. He was our true father figure icon of our Kannada film industry. We r children left without the guidance of his fatherhood with this irreplaceable loss. He stood like my own father come what may & sorted out the situation for me that I had gotten into, No one in today’s era takes so much stress or responsibility of other pain. he was the most noble man & also a very helping politician the industry has seen. We have lost a father in him being a younger generation of the film industry. (sic)

— Sanjjanaa Galrani, actor

Shocked and saddened

“I’m honoured and blessed to have known you uncle Ambi. Truly you were a blessing in my life and I will miss you always. @sumalathaA May care and love of those around you provide comfort and peace to get you through the days ahead. My most sincere condolences. #RIPAmbareesh (sic) — Harshika Ponacha, actor