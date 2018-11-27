Bloodshed and violence integral elements of Bhairava Geetha

By Express News Service

Ram Gopal Varma’s latest discovery, Siddharath Thatholu, is creating a buzz for the right reasons. The director, who has gotten a headstart with Bhairava Geetha, dreamt of becoming a director at the age of 15. Now 23, Siddhartha will finally see his childhood dream come true when his debut film releases next week.

A still from the film

The film starring Dhananjay and Irra Mor in the leads is touted to be a violent love story. The debut project, which is being made in two different languages will first release in Kannada and Telugu this week, followed by Tamil and Malaylam in the coming week.

Although it might be Siddhartha’s first attempt, he says that he didn’t want to “go easy on myself. “Before I started off, I was clear that I wanted to go realistic. I shot in 80 to 100 locations and just the recce took three months. I have an eye for natural locations, after which I decided on the artistes. Somehow everything fell in place for Bhirava Geetha,” he says.

Siddhartha first learnt video editing as a 15-year-old. “I later started editing for RGV films, and during those three years, I was able to hone my skills,” he says.

Interestingly, what interests Siddhartha is “bloodshed and violence in my films”. “The emotions of love and violence can’t be compared to other elements. I realised this during the making of Bhairava Geetha.”

To many, Siddhartha is a silent worker, but he doesn’t agree with that tag. “Those who have watched me on sets will not believe that. If people just watch the making of Bhairava Geetha, they will see my louder side,” he says with a chuckle.

Though he mostly speaks in Telugu, he was lucky that artistes, especially Dhananjay and Balraj, knew the language. This, he says helped him build a good rapport,” says the newbie, who hopes to make lasting connections in the industry.