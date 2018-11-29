Bhairava Geetha faces censor issues, postpones release to December 7

CE Features By

Director Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming Kannada- Telugu bilingual Bhairava Geetha, featuring actor Dhananjay and debutante Irra Mor has been postponed indefinitely to December 7. The intense flick, which was supposed to release on November 30, a day after Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0, has pulled out in the eleventh hour due to delays in censor formalities.

RGV, who is backing the film as creative head took to Twitter and announced due to censor issues, the film gets postponed.

Directed by newcomer Siddhartha Thatholu, Bhairava Geetha, touted to be a violent love story has music by Ravi Shankar.