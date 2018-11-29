Home Entertainment Kannada

Bhairava Geetha faces censor issues, postpones release to December 7

RGV, who is backing the film as creative head took to Twitter and announced due to censor issues, the film gets postponed. 

Published: 29th November 2018 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 08:10 PM

Bhairava Geetha

A still from 'Bhairava Geetha'.

By CE Features
Express News Service

Director Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming Kannada- Telugu bilingual Bhairava Geetha, featuring actor Dhananjay and debutante Irra Mor has been postponed indefinitely to December 7. The intense flick, which was supposed to release on November 30, a day after Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0, has pulled out in the eleventh hour due to delays in censor formalities.

Directed by newcomer Siddhartha Thatholu, Bhairava Geetha, touted to be a violent love story has music by Ravi Shankar.

Bhairava Geetha

