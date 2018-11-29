Home Entertainment Kannada

If KGF is my last album, I will look back satisfied says Ravi Basrur

Having composed three songs, Ravi is still contemplating whether or not to include the fourth song.

Music director, Ravi Basrur

By CE Features
Express News Service

Over the last three years, Ravi Basrur has been working day and night towards the completion of KGF. Connecting with 400 music artistes from different parts of the world, 20 sound producers, and orchestral scores, the music has been creating much curiosity among fans.In the last stage of the re-recording work, the director admits that he has lost track of time, and is “unable to differentiate between day and night.” Having composed three songs, Ravi is still contemplating whether or not to include the fourth song.

“If KGF is my last album, I will look back satisfied with the work I’ve done,” says Ravi, who hopes to create mark with the film’s music. He lets us in that he never headed to his sets without his Beatle piano, which he picked up three years ago. “Every tune of KGF was composed on that piano,” he says. 
In KGF, Ravi has attempted to do the different, especially with the music.

“It will be on par with Hollywood standards,” says Ravi, who admits that “despite his butler English, has managed to speak to Hollywood technicians /sound producers. “The cinematographer and I have worked closely to ensure there’s a sync in ideas of the director. Even though I have done very few films, I feel that sound designing plays a prominent role,” he says. 

The turning point
Hailing from a family of sculptors, Ravi says that he faced many hardships along with the way. He came to Bengaluru with a keyboard in ‘99, only to realise that music was already being made on a computer. “Well-known music directors sent me back telling me that the keyboard doesn’t exist,” says Ravi, who then bought a computer to make music. 

There even came a point when he almost wanted to end his life. “Then someone took me to a jeweller on Avenue Road, who, through face-reading, predicted that I I had a bright future. However, at that point, al I wanted was money to survive. Hearing my story, he lent me ` 35,000 for a new keyboard. That’s where my life changed. That’s when I changed my name from Kiran to Ravi. Since I come from the village ‘Basrur’, I took on the same surname,” he explains.

