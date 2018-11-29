Manoranjan signs four films, all with newbies

CE Features By

Express News Service

Manoranjan

After taking a break due to health issues, Manoranjan is back with a bang. In 2019, he has not one, but four projects lined up already. And most of these — the shooting of which will begin next year — are with newcomers.The actor, who was last seen in Brihaspathi, after which he has not faced the camera, is currently in the process of getting in shape for the sets.

“I had a minor infection, which resulted in the left part of my body becoming numb. I was hospitalised for 20 days. I was on medication for 3 months, and I was advised not to lift weights. I was given a clean chit by doctors only 10 days ago,” says the actor, who will start shooting in the next three months.

In fact, the actor had begun shoot for J Chandrakala’s directorial, Chillum but the film was discontinued mid-way. “I am not sure what’s happening with regard to Chillum. At that point, I had informed them of the dates that were convenient to me, but they did not respond,” he says.

Manoranjan is currently working on director Manu’s next, the muhurath of which will be held on Sankranthi (January 14). Not apprehensive on working with fresh directors,the actor will announce his next project on his birthday