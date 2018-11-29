Popular title track from Ambareesh’s film recreated for Abhishek’s Amar

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Abhishek

Call it coincidence that the makers of Abhishek’s debut film have recreated a hit song from one of his father’s (Ambareesh) films, for Amar. Nagashekar’s directorial will recreate the song Olavina Udugore Kodalenu.. Rakuthade Baradenu Ida Nannu from the 1987 film Olavina Udugore.

The original film was directed by D Rajendra Babu, the songs of which were composed by M Ranga Rao. The song for lyrics written by R N Jayagopal was a hit, and in fact, was one of Ambareesh’s favourites too.

The new version of Olavina Udugore...features Abhishek and Tanya Hope, the sequences of which were shot in Mysuru. Our source tells us that the song itself will play an important character in the film.

The romantic drama —in which the lead actors play bikers — bankrolled sometime at the end of June. In fact, the crew has set a new record having travelled across the world to shoot for the film.

The team recently returned from Switzerland, where major portions of the film were shot. With eighty per cent of shoot complete, they are now left to complete a schedule in Bengaluru.