Apoorva’s makes right dance moves in Victory sequel

Kuttu Kuttu Kuttappa, the peppy song from Victory sequel, which released last week, has been topping the chart busters.

Kuttu Kuttu Kuttappa, the peppy song from Victory sequel, which released last week, has been topping the chart busters. Along with Sharan, Aproova, has caught the attention of the public with her sizzling dance moves. While we have seen and known certain heroes who are known for their floor movements, this particular song has Apoorva in one such complex move.

Ask Apoorva about this innovative floor movement and she says, “After my debut, Ravichandran had told me that if I have to be a heroine, then dance lessons are a must. Since I anyway love to dance, I attended a 3-month rigourous course where I learnt different styles. This helped me in Victory’s sequel,” she says.
Hari Santhosh’s directorial has dance choreography by Dhananjay whose idea was to get Apoorva to do a floor movement dancing step.

“Usually, we see only heros considered for this, but here I was given that opportunity, and I am glad I was able to pull it off,” says Apoorva who aadds that floor movement is quite a challenge. “I got some bruises and went through lot of pain. “It was the first attempt, but the confidence came with a good support of a good team,” she says, adding that Puneeth Rajkumar is one of the best dancers in the industry. “His floor movement style is something to watch out for.”

