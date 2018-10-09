Home Entertainment Kannada

Balcony ticket price of Shivarajkumar and Sudeep-starrer 'The Villain' hiked to Rs 200  at single screens

The big-budget film, directed by Prem, which stars Shivarajkumar and Sudeep, is expected to release in 1,000 theatres worldwide.

Published: 09th October 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

The Villain

Still from 'The Villain'.

By CE Features
Express News Service

Looks like The Villain is here to change the business scenario of Kannada films. This, with the makers having decided to increase the ticket pricing of the film. The big-budget film, directed by Prem, which stars Shivarajkumar and Sudeep, is expected to release in 1,000 theatres worldwide.

Which is why the balcony ticket to watch The Villain at a single screen theatre will cost cine goers Rs 200, and Rs 500 at multiplexes. Prem explains, “If you notice, cinegoers are ready to shell out a ` 1,000 per ticket to watch a Hindi, Tamil or Telugu films, and those films are doing well even though it is doubly priced. But our hike is nominal, and we are looking at this from the producers’ point of view. He adds, “Our audience will definitely understand the reason behind the hike.”

Ahead of the film’s release on October 18, pre-booking of which opens on October 11, producer Manohar says, “Since this is a big-budget film, it was only obvious that the price of tickets would be hiked. The audience will understand the scenario and will be happy to pay to watch a good Kannada film.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivarajkumar Sudeep The Villain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots