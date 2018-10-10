Home Entertainment Kannada

Yogaraj Bhat to helm remake of Panchatantra in Telugu, Hindi

Published: 10th October 2018

Panchatantra

A still from Panchatantra.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Yogaraj Bhat’s upcoming directorial Panchatantra, a romantic comedy entertainer starring Vihan, Sonal Monteiro and Akshara Gowda will be remade in Telugu and Hindi owing to high demand. Interestingly, this is the first time the director himself is helming the remakes of his film in to two other languages. 

Our sources tell us, “Big production houses from the Telugu and Hindi industries are in touch with Yogaraj Bhat. They have been in discussions to make Panchatantra in other languages. The Telugu producers have almost finalised the deal, and it is just a matter of time before the agreement is signed. They will reveal the details later.”

"A few rounds of discussion have also been done with the production house that is keen to remake it in Hindi. A few terms and conditions are currently being negotiated," the source adds.

As for the cast, the team is looking at picking up local talent for each remake. Who will be part of the Telugu and Hindi versions of Panchatantra is yet to be revealed. All this and more will be announced once Bhatru and the production houses release an official statement.

As for Bhatru, he is a known name in other language industries, ever since he directed the hit film Mungaru Male. Having a penchant for romantic subjects, his audience is always appreciative of his unique style of filmmaking, especially screenplay, dialogues and also his talent as a lyricist.  So seeing him getting behind the camera to helm other language films is something to watch out for. 

Panchatantra audio to be out by October end Panchatantra, which is touted to deal with a youthful subject about generation gaps, has music scored by V Harikrishna, and they plan on releasing the audio by October end. There are ten major characters who will be part of the ensemble cast in the film. The film has Sugaan as the cameraman, Shashidar Adapa as the art director and Suresh Armugam on the edit desk.  

