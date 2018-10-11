Shivarajkumar's 'Rustum' on the go

By Express News Service

One big happy and naughty family’, that’s how stunt choreographer-turned-director, Ravi Varma, for Rustum has captioned the picture he tweeted.

Vivek Oberoi joins the film’s team, and is part of the shoot in Bengaluru, taking place in a house near Devanahalli. Joining him are lead actor Shivarajkumar, along with Shraddha Srinath, Rachita Ram and Mayuri.

With three days left to complete their work in city as per schedule, the director is said to be done with 70 five per cent of the shoot. The team will be heading to Bihar later, where there will be shooting for six to seven days.

In his earlier tweet, he had all the villains coming together in one frame, with the caption “Meet the Big Bad Smiling Villains of #Rustum, L-R cinematographer #MahendraSimha, #Shatru from Telugu #GaneshYadav from Bollywood, #Mahendran from Tamil, namma legend director-actor #Shivamani and #HarishUthaman” (sic).

The film, made under Jayanna Productions, has Ravi Varma juggling between choreographing stunts while concentrating on his directorial debut. Shivanna plays a cop in Rustum, which has Anoop Seelin scoring the music and Mahendra Simha doing the cinematography.