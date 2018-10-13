Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan on road to recovery, to start dubbing for 'Yajamana'

Darshan is looking forward to resuming the pending work for his upcoming film 'Yajamana' and will start dubbing for the film early next week.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what will be good news to all his fans, Darshan is back in action and will soon resume his commitment to cinema. The actor met with a road accident a few weeks ago and is now on the road to recovery. “I am doing fantastic,” were the words of Darshan. He says, “The casting has been removed and I now wear just a crepe bandage. It is just matter of days, I will have the stitches removed and as per my doctor’s advice, I shall start my workouts.” 

The actor is back from Mysuru and will attend a function at Chitradurga on Saturday along with producer Rockline Venkatesh. Meanwhile, he is also looking forward to resuming the pending work for his upcoming film Yajamana and will start dubbing for the film early next week. “The song sequences were earlier planned from October 20. We will now shoot them from November 20,” he tells us.

The film, produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha, is now in post production stage with two pending songs. 

The actor signs off with a special mention to his all fans who stood by him during this injury.  “It’s with their blessings and love that an incident that could have caused a bigger mishap resulted in an injury I could recover from. Their prayers have always been my protection,”  he says.

