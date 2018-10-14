Home Entertainment Kannada

 Now I am a south Indian heroine, says Dhanya Balakrishna

Dhanya Balakrishna is seen opposite Rishi in this yet to be titled project by debutente, Anup Ramaswamy Kashyap.  

14th October 2018

Dhanya Balakrishna

By Express News Service

Having established herself in Tamil and Telugu, Dhanya Balakrishna is excited to have bagged her first Kannada film. She is seen opposite Rishi in this yet to be titled project by debutente, Anup Ramaswamy Kashyap.  

The Bengaluru-based actress recently made her mark in Malayalam in a film starring Nivin Pauly and Nayantra.

"Having bagged a Kannada movie, I am touching all four states," says Dhanya.

Coming from a theatre background, she made her debut with AR Murugadoss' 7aum Ariva (2011), but it took her six long years to get her first Kannada film.

"I have associated with Giriraj for a Kannada web series, which is now in post-production. This will be my first Kannada film," adds Dhanya, who is elated about doing a film in Sandalwood.

"The best part is that my dialogue delivery will be a lot more real because Kannada is my mother tongue, and unlike other languages, I don't have to translate it in my head, which is just a lot of effort," Dhanya explains.

Having a number of good projects in her kitty, Dhanya will also be associating for a Telugu project for the production house, which did National Award Winning movie, Pelli Choopulu. 

Prashanth Reddy and Devaraj R will be bankrolling this film, which is likely to start in the first week of November.

