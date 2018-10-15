Home Entertainment Kannada

After acting in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, Dhanya Balakrishna bags first Kannada film

With a handful of projects in her kitty, Dhanya will also be seen in a Telugu project, which is being made under the production house that associated with Pelli Choopulu.

Published: 15th October 2018

Dhanya Balakrishna

By PTI

Dhanya Balakrishna is now embarking on her Sandalwood journey as she bags her first Kannada film. She will mark her debut with Anup Ramaswamy Kashyap’s yet-to-be-titled film, in which she will star opposite Rishi.

Having already established herself in Tamil and Telugu, Dhanya will also debut in Malayalam cinema, with  a film starring Nivin Pauly and Nayantra. “Now that I have bagged a Kannada film, and I have covered all the four south states,” says Dhanya, who comes with a theatre background.  

She first made her acting debut in 2011 with AR Murugadoss 7aum Ariva. It has taken six years to get her first Kannada film. “I have associated with state award-winning film director Giriraj for a Kannada web series, which is currently in the post-production stage,” she says. 

The true-blue Bengalurean who resides in Malleswaram says the best part of working in a Kannada film is that her dialogue delivery will be spot on considering that she thinks and speaks in the language. “Unlike other langauge films I’ve done, I don’t have to translate the dialogues in my head, which was effort. As a Kannadiga, I think it will be easy for me to stay in line with the character,” Dhanya 
explains.

