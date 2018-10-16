Shivarajkumar, Sudeep fans to wake up to midnight show of The Villain

CE Features By

Express News Service

Amy Jackson

As the festive week is upon us, Sandalwood is gearing up to add to it with multiple releases. This week, the much-awaited The Villain will hit the screens. As advance bookings for the film have been selling out rapidly, we’re told that the first show of the Shivarajkumar-Sudeep starrer directed by Prem, will be screened at 12am on Wednesday.

The screening will be held at single theatres across Bengaluru and some parts of Karnataka, including Mysuru, Hubli, Hosapete. Previously, star-studded films were slotted as early 4 am, but this is the first time that a screening will take place at midnight. “This is something very rare,” says Prem, the director of the film.

With cut outs of Shivarajkumar and Sudeep adorning at theatres across Karnataka, the film is setting high expectations. The Villain marks the debut of Amy Jackson in Kannada has music scored by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Gire.