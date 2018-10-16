Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarajkumar, Sudeep fans to wake up to midnight show of The Villain

As the festive week is upon us, Sandalwood is gearing up to add to it with multiple releases.

Published: 16th October 2018 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

By CE Features
Express News Service

 

Amy Jackson

As the festive week is upon us, Sandalwood is gearing up to add to it with multiple releases. This week, the much-awaited The Villain will hit the screens. As advance bookings for the film have been selling out rapidly, we’re told that the first show of the Shivarajkumar-Sudeep starrer directed by Prem, will be screened at 12am on Wednesday. 

The screening will be held at single theatres across Bengaluru and some parts of Karnataka, including Mysuru, Hubli, Hosapete. Previously, star-studded films were slotted as early 4 am, but this is the first time that a screening will take place at midnight. “This is something very rare,” says Prem, the director of the film. 

With cut outs of Shivarajkumar and Sudeep adorning at theatres across Karnataka, the film is setting high expectations. The Villain marks the debut of Amy Jackson in Kannada has music scored by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Gire.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sudeep The Villain Shivarajkumar Amy Jackson

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
The festive season is back and once again its that time of the year when night turns into day and the city reverberates to the beat of countless drums. (Photo | PTI)
SEE PICTURES |  Navaratri fervour grips cities, revellers groove to Garba tunes
facebook twitter whatsapp