Dheeren Rajkumar debuts in Daari Tappida Maga

The yesteryear film, produced and directed by Peketi Sivaram featured Rajkumar in three roles.

All eyes are on Dheeren Rajkumar, the latest Sandalwood entrant from the Rajkumar clan. As reported earlier, the grandson of Dr Rajkumar, and son of Ramkumar and Poornima Rajkumar, is all set to make his silver screen debut. Interestingly, his launch pad film directed by Anil Kumar and made under Jayanna Combines titled Daari Tappida Maga, bears the same name to the film his grandfather had acted in 1975. 

The yesteryear film, produced and directed by Peketi Sivaram featured Rajkumar in three roles. However, the story of Dheeren’s first film, which is now in the scripting stage is yet to be known. While Dheeren is in the process of preparing himself as an actor, the project is likely to go on floors early next year. 
Meanwhile, Anil is currently busy with Yash-starrer, My Name is Kirataka, and is working simultaneously on Daari Tappida Maga.

