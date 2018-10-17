Hemanth M Rao’s Kavaludaari to finalise release date soon

CE Features By

Express News Service

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar’s first productional venture is heading towards completion. And now, we hear that the thriller, Kavaludaari is likely to be out by end of November or latest by December.

The film helmed by Hemanth M Rao, and starring Rishi, is now in the post-production stage, and a member close to the production hints that the makers are targeting a ovember/December release. “The project is mostly complete with only music-related work pending, towards which director Hemanth and Charan Raj are working on,” our source says.

Meanwhile, the film will also be sent to the censor board in the coming days. With Advaith Gurumurthy as cameraman, the film brings together an interesting combination of actors, including Rishi who features as a sub-inspector and Anant Nag as a retired inspector.

Other members of the cast include Roshni Prakash, Achyuth Kumar, Suman Ranganathan, Siddharth Maadhyamika, Siri Ravikumar and Samanvita Shetty. This is Hemanth’s second film after Godhi Banna Sadharna Mykattu.