Stuntman-turned-director Ravi Varma ropes in Sakshi Chaudhary for Rustum

Sakshi Chaudhary, who has worked in Telugu and Tamil cinema, is making her Sandalwood debut with a special song in Rustum.

Director Ravi Varma along with Mahendra Simha, Sakshi Chaudhary, Raju Sundaram and team

By CE Features
Express News Service

Sakshi Chaudhary, who has worked in Telugu and Tamil cinema, is making her Sandalwood debut with a special song in Rustum. For this, track stunt master-turned-director Ravi Varma will associate with ace dance choreographer Raju Sundaram. A well-known name in the south, the director is elated to have the dance master choreograph a song for his film.

“It’s a totally new experience to work with Raju Sundaram. Fortunately, I had previously worked as an assistant with Raju’s father Mugur Sundar when he directed a Kannada film. I have associated even with his brother Prabhudeva,” says Ravi, who recalls one of master’s famous Kannada tracks - Banthu Banthu Current Banthu. 

Rustum features Shivarajkumar in the lead, along with Shraddha Srinath, Vivek Oberoi, Rachita Ram and Mayuri in the lead cast. The antagonists are actors who have acted in other language films. Ravi says that even though  this song is touted to be a special number, the track will blend with the story. “This song will appear  first in the film. It was planned well in advance,” says Ravi, whose film has Mahendra Simha as DoP. 

The song Kabbina hal maaroke antha Mandayadinda bandidini has lyrics written by AP Arjun, to music scored by Anoop Seelin, and is currently being shot in the city. “We are planning to bring in Ganta Venkata Lakshmi to render her voice to this song,” says Ravi.

