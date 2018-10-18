'Many heroines wouldn’t even think of attempting a film like The Terrorist'

CE Features By

Express News Service

When Ragini Dwivedi heard the script of The Terrorist, she said ‘yes’ without thinking twice. The idea, story and script, she says was what drew her to PC Shekar’s unusual offering. “It was a subject that excited me instantly and I couldn’t say no,” says the heroine.Today, the word terrorist specifically targets a particular group, which is what the film dispels.

“From what I have read or watched about the underworld, it is male dominated. Unfortunately, terrorism is associated with one particular community. This is where our film will give a whole new dimension to the idea,” says Ragini about her third release this year.

While admitting that she is open to experimenting with roles, she says that is also knows the risks that come along. “Some experimental subjects may not always work in my favour,but at least I am glad that I am not part of the same run-of-the mill films,” Ragini tells us, adding, “But at least I attempted being part of a project with a different approach.

Many heroines won’t even think of attempting a film like this.” What’s the takeaway for the audience from a film like The Terrorist? “If you ask me, they will go back with a new perspective on extreme violence and hatred. The film tries to give a different overview of this word. When you think terrorism, you think bombs, blood shed or negativity. But terror means fear. Which is why the tag to our film is ‘If fear is the reason for death, kill the fear, don’t die.’

Every single individual, Ragini assures will be able to relate to the film considering that each of us lives in some sort of fear--financial or emotional. “The film doesn’t look at any community. Neither is it about violence,” she says.