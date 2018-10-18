Home Entertainment Kannada

'Many heroines wouldn’t even think of attempting a film like The Terrorist'

When Ragini Dwivedi heard the script of The Terrorist, she said ‘yes’ without thinking twice.

Published: 18th October 2018 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film, The Terrorist

By CE Features
Express News Service

When Ragini Dwivedi heard the script of The Terrorist, she said ‘yes’ without thinking twice. The idea, story and script, she says was what drew her to PC Shekar’s unusual offering. “It was a subject that excited me instantly and I couldn’t say no,” says the heroine.Today, the word terrorist specifically targets a particular group, which is what the film dispels.

Ragini Dwivedi

“From what I have read or watched about the underworld, it is male dominated. Unfortunately, terrorism is associated with one particular community. This is where our film will give a whole new dimension to the idea,” says Ragini about her third release this year. 

While admitting that she is open to experimenting with roles, she says that is also knows the risks that come along. “Some experimental subjects may not always work in my favour,but at least I am glad that I am not part of the same run-of-the mill films,” Ragini tells us, adding, “But at least I attempted being part of a project with a different approach.

Many heroines won’t even think of attempting a film like this.” What’s the takeaway for the audience from a film like The Terrorist? “If you ask me, they will go back with a new perspective on extreme violence and hatred. The film tries to give a different overview of this word. When you think terrorism, you think bombs, blood shed or negativity. But terror means fear. Which is why the tag to our film is ‘If fear is the reason for death, kill the fear, don’t die.’ 

Every single individual, Ragini assures will be able to relate to the film considering that each of us lives in some sort of fear--financial or  emotional. “The film doesn’t look at any community. Neither is it about violence,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Terrorist Ragini Dwivedi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Foreign tourists are flocking to a group of rocky islands a few miles off the coast of Peru's capital for a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a chance to swim with sea lions. (Photo | AP)
Tourists flock to swim with sea lions near Peru's capital
Andrea started her acting career in theatre with Girish Karnad's Nagamandala. (Photo | Andrea Instagram)
Here are some stunning photos of 'Vada Chennai' star Andrea
facebook twitter whatsapp